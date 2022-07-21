How a Memphis area non-profit is working ‘One-by-One' to help support new moms

ABC24 Visual Storyteller Shiela Whaley met with a non-profit in Memphis working to help guide new mothers through their new role.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Being a new mom is a challenge a woman can't often prepare fully for, especially mentally.

So one Mid-South group is helping women across the area meet the challenge. One by One Ministries is a faith-based mentoring ministry for expecting and new moms.

“It is our desire to provide support hope and parenting education to a mom at a very critical time in her life,” said Heather McCaskill, Executive Director of One by One Ministries. “We want them to know that they’re not alone. They do not have to go through the first year of their child’s life all by themselves. We will be there to support them, equip them and help them along the way.”

The organization supports new moms by first matching them with a mentor.

“That mentor will provide unconditional love and acceptance. She will meet with that mom at least once a month in person and she’ll have weekly contact with her by phone or by text,” said McCaskill.

And they need more mentors all the time. Volunteers go through a background check and then are fully trained.

“We’re just looking for those who have a heart for women who would be willing to serve,” said McCaskill.

But it’s not just mentors needed. The group also helps mothers deal with housing, jobs, and more by helping them find resources around the Mid-South.

“A lot of moms come to us and they do want to have a mentor, but they have a need for a lot of other things. They might need housing. They might need utility assistance. They might need job readiness training or maybe clothes for a job interview,” said McCaskill. “And in Memphis we have such wonderful community partners and we have all of that information. So, when we’re talking to a mom if she needs other things, then One by One provides. We can directly connect her to the other agencies that can provide those things she needs.”

Moms can enroll in the program up until their child is three-months-old. They also have a Spanish speaking director who can help with Spanish-speaking moms and volunteers.

Thursday, July 28, 2022, they are hosting a luncheon for women and churches interested in learning more about the mentoring program. For more information, call One by One Ministries at 901-857-1153.

One by One Ministries has been in Memphis for 13 years.

They also serve: