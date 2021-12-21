Thanks to a Memphis designer, girls learn new skill at Texstyle sewing camp

There’s never a bad time to learn a new skill, and one Memphis fashion designer is teaching young girls how to sew over their winter break.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Samilia Colar began her fashion company, Texstyle, 14 years ago after graduating from the University of Memphis. She creates handbags, clutches, masks and other items inspired by her African heritage.

“I am inspired by my Nigerian heritage in the materials that I use. Since I was a kid being around all the different materials that were so colorful, and vibrant, I'm very attracted to that and I use that in my handbags,” Colar said.

The fashion designer hand sews all her products and passes along her skill to willing participants. She often gives one-on-one instruction to people who want to sharpen their own skills, or finds herself with groups of people wanting to learn the skill.

“Sewing has commonly been seen as a lost art, but that is kind of making a turn around,” Colar said.

During Shelby County school breaks, Colar turns her attention to a younger crowd. She is holding a sewing camp for young girls during the week leading up to Christmas.

Colar teaches the girls how a sewing machine works, and the materials needed to make products.

“I love teaching the young ones how to sew and use their sewing machine and make things that they like,” Colar said. “Sewing is a great way to gain confidence and self-control and more focus, so it's very therapeutic in that way.“

Colar teaches her students how to make products from start to finish.