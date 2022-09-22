Memphis rapper GloRilla donates $25,000 to her old school MLK Prep Academy

The hip-hop star donated $25,000 to the school - $12,500 towards senior dues and $12,500 toward the music department.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis rapper GloRilla paid a special visit to the students at MLK Prep Academy in Frayser Thursday.

It's her old high school and the rapper, who’s given name is Gloria Woods, said she felt it was only right to go back and pay homage to the school. The rapper donated $25,000 to the school - $12,500 towards senior dues and $12,500 toward the music department.

GloRilla said she wants to inspire the students at MLK Prep and let them know that their dreams are achievable.

"I want them to know that anything they put they mind to is possible. Long as they got a dream, they just gotta reach for the stars. And whatever they put their mind to doing, whatever they work for, they can do, and they can get,” she said.

She also received a key to the county.

"She is proof that no matter where you come from, you can defy the odds and be successful if you stay focused," Commissioner Charlie Caswell said. "She's giving kids in Frayser and around the county hope, and we want to celebrate that."

"We are beyond excited that our former student is returning to the halls she once walked as a student," MLK College Prep Principal Chiquita Perry said. "We are extremely proud of Ms. Woods and thankful for her acts of service, leadership and fellowship in her community."