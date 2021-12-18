Memphis church gives away $10,000 in gas to those in need

As people waited in long lines at the pump, volunteers spread their word to those waiting their turn.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis-area church helped several people out on Saturday with free gas.

Brown Missionary Baptist Church hosted "Gas Up for Blessings" at the Shell station at 2711 Range Line Rd. and gave away gas to help folks in need during the holidays.

That's about 400 people getting $25 to the tank. As people waited in long lines at the pump, volunteers spread their word to those waiting their turn.

Executive Pastor Derrick Anderson said the giving doesn't stop there.

"We have a food bank drive going on at our church," Anderson said. "We're also doing 31 Days of Christmas. We're giving away $1,000 to families going through desolate times, making sure they have something to support."

Brown Missionary Baptist giving away 10,000 gallons of gas to help folks out during the holidays. That's 400 folks getting 25 dollars gas. pic.twitter.com/tsWRIDESll — Janice Bridges (@janiceABC24News) December 18, 2021