Watch out for Zombies! The creepy walkers will be in downtown Memphis Friday - all for a good cause

Friday, June 3, 2022, the group is set to meet again at Handy Park on Beale at 4 p.m., where make up artist will be turning ordinary people into zombies.

MEMPHIS, Texas — For the past 14 years, the Memphis Zombie Walk has raised food and money for the Mid-south Food Bank.

“We have raised tons, literally metric tons of food so you can’t imagine how many people that helps,” event coordinator Zachary Pepper said.

“We’re going to hop up, walk from here to G.E. Patterson park turn around and come back. We’ll be creeping out tourist and messing with our fellow Memphians as we go,” Pepper said.

The event is free to the public and no pre-registration is required to participate.

“If you like zombies, make yourself up. If you can't come down here get in line bring some canned foods and we will do you us. We aren't charging people for this, we are just fundraising," Pepper said.

The zombies start creeping around the city around 7 p.m.