Men United, Inc. teaches young men in the Mississippi Delta leadership skills

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A group of Mississippi police officers are using their time off duty to give back to their communities.

There is a room filled with dreams, goals, and ambition - driven by young men across the Mississippi Delta.

Their navigator is Men United, Inc. founded by Milton Williams Jr.

“I saw the need in the community. We have a lot of Black males with a lot of things going on in their life. We’re trying to reduce the incarceration rate. Somebody has to go out and reach these guys and just show them it’s a better way. It’s another way out here than being incarcerated or turning to the streets or gangs or drugs,” said Williams.

Each Tuesday and Thursday, Men United, Inc. meets with youth such as Samareyan Survillion to develop leadership skills.

“I have learned how to tie a tie. I have learned how to shake people’s hands, be polite to others, and treat others with respect,” said Survillion.

Now six months into the program, it has even paid off for some of the older mentees such as Rodrick Tolbert.

“I can say I’ve progressed a lot. I’m working now. I didn’t have a job at first,” said Tolbert. “I also think it’s helped me to sit back and think about a lot more stuff, come up with more plans, and a way to get money the legal way.”

They have gained the support of celebrities such as Cedric the Entertainer and Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather.

“It’s rewarding. This is a nonprofit. We don’t get paid for this, but I’m telling you. It’s more than a thousand dollar check a week when you see a young man turn his life around,” said Williams.

Men United, Inc. is growing male youth into men across the Mississippi Delta. They're showing a better way of life. pic.twitter.com/kSqr84filB — Brittani Moncrease (@BMoncreaseTV) September 2, 2021

It is a change the leaders hope for daily. Why? It is because they not only provide guidance, but they all wear the badge of service. They’re police officers.

“Law enforcement has its disdain, but we have to find another way to build the relationship between law enforcement and the community. Yes, we can arrest people and arrest these guys, but if they’re going out in the same environment, we need to work on changing the environment instead of putting cuffs on all of them,” said Williams.

While demonstrating why the young men chose a better way, Williams said, “The decisions you make in life gentlemen can cause you to be bound.”

“To help defeat the bad and help improve the good,” said Survillion.

“Focus on your goal no matter how many distractions there are,” said Tolbert.

“I like to think of unity as you and I tied together. If we work together as a team, you can accomplish a lot more than working separate,” said Williams.