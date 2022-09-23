Actor Michael Jai White teams up with Heal the Hood in effort to reduce youth crime

They headed to Hickory Ridge Middle School Friday, where they're launching an arts-based approach for programs during and after school.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Actor and action star Michael Jai White teamed with Heal the Hood Foundation to host an event in Memphis supporting arts as an effort to cut down on youth crime and violence.

They headed to Hickory Ridge Middle School Friday, where they're launching an arts-based approach to solution-driven programs during and after school.

They said the programs will be centered on art and martial arts.

White, who starred in Todd Macfarlane’s “Spawn” as well as Tyler Perry’s “Why Did I get Married” said it’s important for everyone to get involved.

“We were young at a time, and I know myself there were not a lot of positive role models in my world,” said White. “And I believe that that is something that is the responsibility of those who have prospered from education and have come from meager means like this. It's our responsibility to come back."

The organization said the programing gives kids options to “channel positive energy while being introduced to professional and workforce development.”