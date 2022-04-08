How to end homelessness in the Mid-South? Community leaders gather to find solutions

"There is an actual plan to end homelessness and we intend to carry that out,” said Julie Meiman with Community Alliance For The Homeless.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis and Shelby County leaders, advocates, and business owners gathered Thursday to have a discussion about ending homelessness in the Mid-South.

The Community Alliance for the Homeless put on the event at the University of Memphis’ South Campus Thursday. They discussed how issues of poverty, health, violence, and inequity intersect with systems such as healthcare, criminal justice, veteran affairs, and affordable housing.

They also focused on youth homelessness and talked about how new funding for the Youth Homelessness Demonstration Project will be used.



Advocates said the city has the resources to make sure everyone has a home.

“We actually have a plan to end homelessness in our city. We have a lot of collaboration and participation from the public and private sectors working together. There is an actual plan to end homelessness and we intend to carry that out,” said Julie Meiman with Community Alliance for the Homeless.