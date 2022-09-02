Mississippi children will get a good night's sleep after being surprised with new beds

Fifty children were surprised with the new beds when they showed up to the Ole Miss campus for some basketball workouts.

OXFORD, Miss — Some Mississippi children will soon be sleeping in new beds, thanks to Ole Miss Athletics and Ashley’s Hope to Dream program.

Fifty children were surprised with the new beds when they showed up to the Ole Miss campus, believing they were there just to work out with the basketball players and coaches. The children were from Tunica County, the Boys & Girls Club of Oxford, and CASA Mississippi.

Ashley will deliver a twin mattress, bed frame, bedding, and pillows to the homes of the children.

“Every child deserves the benefits that come with a good night’s sleep,” says Mackenzie Duffy, community and partnership specialist with Ashley. “But most of all, children deserve the chance to dream – and dream big.”

Since 2010, Ashley’s Hope to Dream program has gifted more than 125,000 children across North America with new beds.

Those interested can nominate a child for a new Home to Dream bed at www.ahopetodream.com .