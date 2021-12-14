How to apply for a free space heater or electric blanket from MLGW

Applications are being accepted online only now for MLGW's Power of Warmth program.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s that time again, when low-income seniors and disabled Mid-Southerners can apply for MLGW’s Power of Warmth program

The program provides electric blankets and space heaters to eligible customers in need.

Memphis Light, Gas and Water Division, joined by Neighborhood Christian Centers Inc., will distribute 100 electric blankets and 100 space heaters.

Applications are being accepted online only through December 31, 2021 or until all the blankets and space heaters are committed. You can apply online HERE.

Those who qualify will be notified by January 11, 2022 by text on when and where to pick up their heater or blanket.

To qualify for an electric blanket OR a space heater, the applicant must be a Shelby County resident, disabled and/or a low-income senior (60 years old or older) with an MLGW account in their name. Applicants cannot have previously received a blanket or heater from MLGW. Applicants will need:

An MLGW bill in their name.

A Tennessee State ID or Driver’s License to verify age and address.

Their most recent pay stub, social security income statement or bank statement showing direct deposit.

Disability documentation, if applicable.