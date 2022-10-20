National Youth Confidence Day helps children build up their self-esteem

Two Memphis empowerment organizations celebrated Youth Confidence Day Thursday at Belle Forest Community School.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Helping children gain the confidence to become successes in the future: that was the goal of National Youth Confidence Day.

Two Memphis empowerment organizations celebrated Youth Confidence Day Thursday at Belle Forest Community School. They talked to kids about how to love themselves and build up their self-esteem.

According to Tiffany Lewis of Confident Girl Mentoring, one in four children don't have a mentor. She said parents should fill that gap.

“Just be present and showing up for your child. A lot of times our young people don't feel like they have anyone that they can turn to. But that first person they can turn to is you,” said Lewis.