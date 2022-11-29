Operation Warm Hearts collects winter gear for MSCS students in need

Memphis-Shelby County Schools hosted its 8th annual Operation Warm Hearts drive as part of Giving Tuesday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This Giving Tuesday, Memphis-Shelby County Schools spent the day helping kids in need stay warm.

The district hosted its 8th annual Operation Warm Hearts drive. Educators collected new coats, hats, gloves, and scarves outside the school board. The drive was originally set to go until 6 p.m., but they had to stop the in-person donations early due to the threat of severe weather. Donations may be sent online HERE.

MSCS leaders said this drive not only warms students, but also warms educators’ hearts to see the kids being cared for.

“A lot of our students are unfortunate and so this gives an opportunity for us to support our students in the cold of winter giving our students an opportunity to have a coat,” said MSCS Superintendent Toni Williams. “We just appreciate everyone that donates and is involved in this initiative."

Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority also donated $3500 to Operation Warm Hearts to allow them to purchase more coats, hats, and gloves beyond today's event donations.

Since Operation Warm Hearts began, donations have totaled more than $30,000 in coats and other winter accessories for children.