How you can help a child this holiday season through Porter-Leath's annual Toy Truck

You can drop off a new toy or monetary donation to Santa's helpers. More than 2,500 pre-school children will benefit from your donation.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tis the season for giving, and you can give back to deserving families in our community during the holidays through Porter-Leath's annual Toy Truck.

You can drop off a new toy or monetary donation to Santa's helpers. More than 2,500 pre-school children will benefit from your donation.

“This is really a Memphis tradition, our Toy Truck, and one thing we know about Memphians is that we do love to give back to our own community, and that's what they do at Toy Truck each and every year,” said Angela Meekins, Engagement Manager for Porter-Leath.

The 20th annual Toy Truck is presented by International Paper and collects toys for kids up to age 5 who are served by Porter-Leath.

The toy drive will be held at the Poplar Collection Shopping Center at 4615 Poplar Avenue from 8:00 a.m. through Friday, December 3rd, and from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Saturday, December 4th.

The last stop will be at IKEA at 7900 IKEA Way on Saturday, December 18th from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and Sunday, December 19th from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

“Every year, generous individuals, groups and businesses support the children of Porter-Leath by filling the truck with new toys,” said Rob Hughes, Vice President of Development at Porter-Leath. “Their continued support not only helps Porter-Leath Preschoolers learn through play, but also makes Christmas a merrier time for their families.”

“International Paper is proud to support the Toy Truck event to gather toys for the children served by Porter-Leath,” said Amy Grow, Manager of Community Engagement for International Paper. “This is one part of our ongoing support of Porter-Leath’s efforts to bring vital early childhood education programs to more children and families each year.”