Registration is open for 2023 MLK Days of Service through Volunteer Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Registration is now open for Volunteer Memphis’ 6th annual MLK Days of Service in January.

The Days of Service begins Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, and runs through Jan. 16. The mission for this year’s event includes youth and education, health and wellness, service, and community cleanup.

There will be public projects, and corporate partners will join Volunteer Memphis to host service projects for their employees.

“Dr. King once said, ‘Everybody can be great because everybody can serve,’ and that you need a heart full of grace and a soul generated by love to serve others,” said Reggie Crenshaw, the president and CEO of Leadership Memphis and Volunteer Memphis, in a news release. “MLK Days of Service offers Memphians a chance to ‘Care Like King’ and serve our community with grace and love.”

In 2022, Volunteer Memphis said volunteers completed more than 4,700 hours of service in 44 volunteer projects during MLK Days of Service.