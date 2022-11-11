x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Outreach

They're turning the gears for a bicycle Revolution at this Cooper Young spot

Revolutions Bicycle Co-op helps people learn about bikes, even building and repairing their own, while helping the community.

More Videos

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Revolutions Bicycle Co-op is on a mission to help Memphis become mobile on two wheels.

The bike organization runs out of First Congressional Church in Cooper Young in midtown Memphis.

There are classes, events, and a retail shop. People can come in, learn to build and repair a bike, or shop for some new wheels.

The group is aimed at providing Memphians – especially the working poor – with well-functioning bikes. They recycle donated parts and turn them into two-wheeling modes of transportation.

They also take donations of old bikes and parts. Learn more at https://www.revolutionsmemphis.com/.

RELATED: Big River Trail spurs additional investment in West Memphis

RELATED: Men cycling from Germantown to Rosemary Beach, Florida, to raise money for those fighting breast cancer

RELATED: City gets public feedback on 'Better Streets Project' by Bikeway and Pedestrian Program

Before You Leave, Check This Out