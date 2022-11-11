They're turning the gears for a bicycle Revolution at this Cooper Young spot

Revolutions Bicycle Co-op helps people learn about bikes, even building and repairing their own, while helping the community.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Revolutions Bicycle Co-op is on a mission to help Memphis become mobile on two wheels.

The bike organization runs out of First Congressional Church in Cooper Young in midtown Memphis.

There are classes, events, and a retail shop. People can come in, learn to build and repair a bike, or shop for some new wheels.

The group is aimed at providing Memphians – especially the working poor – with well-functioning bikes. They recycle donated parts and turn them into two-wheeling modes of transportation.