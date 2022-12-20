Big donation will help families at Ronald McDonald House Charities of Memphis

The donation of more than $240,000 was presented by Mid-South McDonald's owner-operators, and raised through the year-long Round Up campaign.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid-South McDonald’s owner-operators are helping critically-ill children and their families in the Memphis area in a big way.

Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, they present a check for $241,994 to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Memphis, which provides a home away from home for families who have a child going through medical care. The donation was raised through the annual Round-Up campaign which lets customers round up to the nearest dollar, donating the difference to their regional Ronald McDonald House.

“Our local McDonald’s owner-operators are thrilled to support the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Memphis,” McDonald’s owner-operator Alex Piña said in a news release. “The work our Ronald McDonald House provides to critically-ill children and their families is invaluable in our community and allows those families to focus on what’s most important – their child’s medical treatment and recovery. We are proud that this donation can help further that mission.”