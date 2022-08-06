Saint Francis helps Mid-South Food Bank with cereal eating contest

“I absolutely loved the competition itself. And I also felt like it was beneficial to the children that are in need,” said Jamia Durrett.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Giving back to the community is what being a part of the Volunteer State is all about, but Memphians like to think we do it best.

Wednesday, the Mid-South Food Bank was able to help out families in need with the help of folks from Saint Francis Hospitals.

ABC24’s Shiela Whaley captured the action as they held a cereal eating contest.

Ten employees faced down the bowls to raise money for the food bank.

“I ate seven bowls of cereal and came in first place. Right now, I am feeling, my stomach is a little so-so. But we are hanging in there,” said Christopher Shaw.

“I absolutely loved the competition itself. And I also felt like it was beneficial to the children that are in need. And I just had fun doing it,” said Jamia Durrett.

“In the midst of doing that I got emotional because I’ve really seen children hungry. I’ve experienced being hungry before myself. And it’s not a great feeling. If you’ve never experienced the hunger pain, then you should definitely donate to these children,” said Durrett.

“We had a cereal box derby race to help combat hunger during the summer when schools are out. There’s a lot of missed access to food. So, we are raising money,” said Chris Cosby, CEO, St. Francis Health Care.

“To help serve our communities through the local food pantries to alleviate some of those gaps with kids not being able to have breakfast or lunch during the summer vacation,” said Christopher Jenkins, COO of St. Francis Health Care Bartlett.