Angel Tree registration open this week | Here's how you can sign up

The Salvation Army is accepting Angel Tree registration for this year from October 17-22. Here's a breakdown of how you can apply.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Salvation Army is accepting applications for the Angel Tree Program, an annual program that makes Christmas happen for kids across the Mid-South is accepting applications from October 17-22.

The Angel Tree Program provides gifts to disadvantaged kids 12 and under and seniors 65 and older during the holiday season. To qualify, applicants must live in Shelby, Tipton, Fayette, Lauderdale, Desoto, Tunica, Tate or Crittenden County.

Those looking to apply this holiday season can go to the Kroc Center at the following dates and times:

Monday, October 17th (9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.)

Tuesday, October 18th (9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, October 19th (9 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.)

Thursday, October 20th (9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.)

Friday, October 21th (9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.)

Saturday, October 22th (9 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

To apply, you must bring the following:

Picture ID of parent/guardian

Proof of current address (ID, utility bill, mortgage or lease, etc.)

ID for all adults living in home

Proof of parental custody or guardianship

Proof of household income (check stub, bank statement, unemployment benefits, or disability income statement)

Proof of birth or guardianship for kids 12 and under (birth certificate, Insurance/Medicaid care, school records, or shot records)