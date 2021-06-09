Seven-time world barbecue champ starts the World Junior BBQ League

“They’ll learn leadership...They learn core values in life. They learn moral standards, teamwork,” said Melissa Cookston.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It is Memphis style barbecue.

“Of course, it’s the best,” said Melissa Cookston, Memphis BBQ Company owner.

Trust the expert herself. Cookston is a barbecue genius.

“We pull the vinegar from South Carolina. We pull the salt, the pepper, and a little bit of heat from Texas. We pull the sweet from Kansas. Memphis has all that. Memphis not only has the best barbecue in the world, but it’s what I teach,” said Cookston

The seven-time barbecue champion will be braising her lessons to kids 14 to 18 years old starting the World Junior BBQ League.

“The World Junior BBQ League is a nonprofit that I started a couple years ago after I went to Texas to judge the high school state championship. I found those kids to be just so fantastic. I thought that Texas isn’t the only state that should be having high school kids compete,” said Cookston.

The league offers a barbecue bootcamp, access to scholarships and cooking supplies, and the big barbecue competition taking place November 6th.

“These kids will be doing a one-day cook, but they’ll be cooking in all different categories; chicken thighs, ribs, pork butts, and a brisket. We have a 20-thousand-dollar purse for that November 6th contest. That’s a lot of scholarship money,” said Cookston. “We work very hard to make sure everyone is on an even playing field. We actually give them the meat that they’ll be cooking. When you sign up, you don’t have to worry about anything.”

The teens will gain cooking and life skills.

“I think that competitive barbeque has a lot to teach our youth,” said Cookston. “They’ll learn leadership. We’ll have one person on the team as the pit master. They learn core values in life. They learn moral standards, teamwork.”

When Cookston watches on, it serves up joy in her heart.

“It’s the warm and fuzzies. It’s these little girls and these little boys that their eyes light up. There’s no better feeling than that. I can pass on some of my knowledge. For them to look up and realize, ‘Hey, I can do this.’ I say, ‘Yes, you can.’ It’s easy. They realize ‘Yes, it is and I’m good at it,’” said Cookston.

It is a realization with the after taste so sweet.

Cookston is looking for volunteers and more people to join the league.