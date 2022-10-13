Shelby County awards $977,000 grant to Habitat for Humanity to help area seniors

The money will go to the Aging In Place program which helps older homeowners make critical home repairs.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Habitat for Humanity of Greater Memphis is getting a huge grant to help area seniors make critical home repairs.

The Shelby County Government awarded the organization $977,000 for the Aging In Place program. The program helps older homeowners in Fayette and Shelby counties with accessibility improvements, mobility modifications, and home repairs.

The money will go to help homeowners who applied to participate in the program for 2022.

“We started the Aging In Place program in Shelby and Fayette counties because we saw a great need for sustainable housing among our older population. We are very appreciative of the additional funds we have received from Shelby County Government to continue our work to provide critical home repairs and accessibility needs for our elders,” said Dwayne Spencer, President and CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Memphis.

“Housing is a vital necessity for all of us and our seniors deserve to live in a safe and healthy environment. Habitat for Humanity’s Aging In Place program keeps seniors in their homes and reduces homelessness in our community,” said Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris in a news release. “This grant will help them provide sustainable housing for more of our elders in need.”