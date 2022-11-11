North Mississippi neighbors ‘Smile Again’ with free dental care thanks to DeSoto County Dream Center

‘Smile Again’ was hosted by the DeSoto County Dream Center at Advanced Dental Implants and TMJ Center.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Folks in North Mississippi have big smiles after a free dental event Friday. ‘Smile Again’ was hosted by the DeSoto County Dream Center at Advanced Dental Implants and TMJ Center.

“The DeSoto Co. Dream Center is a nonprofit here in DeSoto County. We are providing basic dental care to those in North Mississippi that don’t have dental insurance,” said Director Jenna Kern.

The dentists on hand provided many services, including extractions, fillings and cleanings.

“There’s so many people who suffer with dental pain and they’re not able to afford this kind of dental treatment,” said Dr. Pradeep Adatrow, DDS, with Advanced Dental Implants and TMJ Center. “As a healthcare provider I don’t feel good about seeing them suffer through this.”

The dental practitioners said they believe in taking care of the community that have taken care of them.

“I am a hairstylist. With COVID and the whole situation of us not being able to book much, that kind of threw me behind in bills. But I still needed my appointments, my dental appointment. I honestly just couldn’t afford it,” said Corinda Shelley.

“We have had lots and lots of request from people that don’t have dental care. And we’ve not really had anywhere that we could refer them to. When Dr. Adatrow came to us and said, ‘I see this need. I see so many people without dental insurance in this area. What can we do?’ So, he had the dental knowledge and as The Dream Center, we have the volunteer knowledge. We can put on these events, and we can put it all together,” said Kern.

“This gives us the opportunity to do The Lord’s Work. It’s kind of a blessing for us and a blessing for all the people,” said Dr. Adatrow.

“Your dental needs fall to the very, very bottom. It’s the very last thing people take care of themselves with a lot of times,” said Kern. “So, being able to meet those needs has just been a huge blessing.”

“Along with Advanced Dental I have three other dental providers helping me with this - Windstone Dental, Dr. Bradley Stewart Dental Care, and Happy Smiles Orthodontics in Southaven. So, all these doctors are helping me along with their teams,” said Dr. Adatrow.

The Dream Center has four pillars to provide for the under-served in DeSoto County: food, clothing, educational assistance, and basic healthcare.