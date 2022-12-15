Getting social at the laundromat: How the South Memphis Alliance is bringing services to those in need

At Social Suds Laundromat, customers are also able to connect with a social service agency while waiting for their clothes.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The South Memphis Alliance is trying new ways to reach people in need, by providing resources as folks do their chores.

The group opened a laundromat and resource center called Social Suds Laundromat. While customers sit waiting for their clothes, they are also able to connect with a social service agency.

“Overall, it's a resource center centered around a laundromat. So we have agencies come out and provide their services to patrons of the laundromat, and community members,” said Tiffany Turnage, Deputy Administrator of South Memphis Alliance.

“Sometimes people are intimidated to come to the table when we are at health fair and different events like that, so this kinda makes it feel more normal,” said Kierica Barnett, Early Intervention Specialist with Hope House.

“Most of our clients, they utilize the facility for free. They can come over, wash and dry their clothes and we'll pay for it, it's on us,” said Turnage.

“I run the young ladies sexual health program. We discuss ways to keep up with our sexual health, making sure they understand going to the doctor, making sure they understand condom use, making sure they understand what birth control is,” said Tijuana Miller, Education Specialist with South Memphis Alliance. “Then we also have our will work program. What we try to do is provide the financial backing so they can go to school, they can start any type of entrepreneurial program they want to do.”

“We really believe in serving families. We really believe in setting up our foster youth to be productive and motivated citizens and people for not just their families but for their communities and for other people to see,” said Kevin Bland, Outreach Specialist for South Memphis Alliance.