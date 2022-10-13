How a Southaven church is meeting the need for families in its community

The food drive is happening every Thursday at Tabernacle Church of God in Christ starting at 11 a.m. until the church runs out of food.

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — The Tabernacle Church of God in Christ in Southaven is hosting a food drive to help give back and take the burden off their community.

The food drive is happening every Thursday starting at 11 a.m. until the church runs out of food.

The Tabernacle congregation said they wants to help their community in every way they can, especially now, realizing that times are hard for lots of families.

The church said it has seen a huge success with the food drive, being able to touch so many people who are in need.

“People have a need. We find people everywhere who have a need. We have people right now who’re trying to figure out how they're going to make those ends meet. They're having to choose between buying groceries or buying gas,” said John Ellis, an Elder with the church.