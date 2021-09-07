Spay Memphis is getting a big donation that will help Mid-South pets get spayed and neutered

$5,000 dollars are being donated to help make spay and neuter surgeries more affordable.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two companies are pitching in 5-thousand dollars to help pay to get Mid-South pets spayed and neutered.

Pepsi and Superlo Foods joined together Friday to make the donation to an organization called "Spay Memphis."

The donation will help pet owners have their dog or cat spayed or neutered at an affordable cost.

"Spay Memphis is a nonprofit spay/neuter surgery clinic. We do about 7-thousand surgeries a year. This money is going to go to help fix some of the pets in our area that can't afford it otherwise," says Brittany Pace, Executive Director of Spay Memphis.

"We're just very grateful to have customers like Superlo that have the same goal and are very like-minded and just being able to do something to impact the community and impact Spay Memphis is something we're really grateful to do have and have the resources for," says Emily Schmitt, Key Account Manager from Pepsi of Memphis.