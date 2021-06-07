St. Francis Healthcare is hosting a cereal drive this week for the Mid-South Food Bank

The Healthy Over Hungry® Cereal Drive runs through Monday, June 14. It's an effort to provide kids & adults a healthy breakfast.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saint Francis Healthcare is leading a community effort to provide area children and adults struggling with hunger with a healthy breakfast during the summer months through its Healthy Over Hungry® Cereal Drive benefitting Mid-South Food Back. The drive kicks off Monday, June 7 and runs through Monday, June 14.

“At Saint Francis Healthcare, we understand the health issues children face from hunger and poor nutrition,” said Sally Deitch, Market Chief Executive Officer of Saint Francis Healthcare. “This past year has been particularly devastating for families struggling with hunger, as the COVID-19 pandemic compounded extreme food shortages in many communities. We recognize the importance of beginning each day with a nutritious breakfast and, through this drive, hope to help many in our community struggling with food insecurity. We invite you to help kids be Healthy Over Hungry® this summer.”

Mid-South Food Bank was founded in 1981. The agency provides food to local agencies and food distribution sites across 31 counties to combat local food insecurity.

In the Mid-South, several free or reduced-fee breakfasts and lunches are served daily during the school year. Whole-grain cereal, when part of a healthy, balanced breakfast including dairy, fruit and lean protein, is a popular food item that experts say can easily address the hunger gap during the summer months when children are not in school.