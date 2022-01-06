How a Memphis summer camp helps children manage anger

“We are teaching them to recognize their triggers," said Shirelle-Dakota Brown, ActUp Child Behavioral Enrichment Camp Chairman.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As violence against and among youth increases across the country, many in the Mid-South are looking for solutions.

How do we get a handle on violence and crime in our community when it involves youth?

A local summer camp is helping children deal with conflict.

Standing out was ordinary for Memphis native Shirelle-Dakota Brown.

“I figured out early on that I was different from most kids. Being kind of withdrawn, not understanding how to fit,” said Brown.

Her understanding came into perspective as an adult.

“As an adult, I was diagnosed as high spectrum. It probably went undiagnosed in my childhood because high spectrum autism is one of those things detected during childhood. It can easily be overlooked,” said Brown.

Emotionally, socially, and behaviorally, Brown struggled but found ways to cope.

“My outlet was journaling and writing,” said Brown.

Now, she reaches out to youth who are behaviorally and socially challenged.

“I believe that the price we pay for our lives on earth is service. I would say it was necessary for me to go through those barriers to have the social challenges, the behavioral challenges, emotional challenges... so that I can instill that into those who can’t help themselves,” said Brown.

She became Chairman of ActUp Child Behavioral Enrichment Camp.

“It’s an outlet, a child behavioral enrichment where we teach socially and behaviorally challenged children how to manage anger,” said Brown.

The summer camp is hosted by the nonprofit, The Independent Parent. It’s for children ages 5-10 and helps them learn anger management techniques.

“We are teaching them to recognize their triggers, to understand what the triggers are telling them and avoid that trigger controlling your response in a negative way where it misrepresents who you are,” said Brown.

The hope is for the program to also turn kids away from a life of crime.

“We teach self-soothing techniques, and we also provide an outlet through theatre and literature... I wanted to do something that would target children at a young age to deter anger and deter idleness where they don’t feel misunderstood... They are heard. There’s nothing wrong with them. They are perfectly fine. I want them to see it’s a superpower and not a handicap,” said Brown.