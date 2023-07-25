Big Brown Summer Camp teaches kids life skills

“It helps your mind think and not do other things like drugs and gun violence,” said Amari Williams.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Big Brown Summer Camp in Raleigh is helping kids make and balance life choices through academics, sports, and critical-thinking exercises.

In today’s society, some youth face similar obstacles as adults. Those challenges can weigh heavy.

“When you’re born, you’re born a winner,” said Darryl Brown, Big Brown Summer Camp Founder and Director.

Big Brown Summer Camp is equipping youth with a winning spirit. Brown described the importance of an activity where children try to build the tallest straw tower.

“The straw tower is when everybody in that group works together to complete a structure,” said Brown. “It gives me an assessment into who that child is? Can that child work with other children? It’s designed to teach the kids to work together and to think.”

The students learn to think critically and strategically.

"When it comes to building a structure like any structure at all, building a bottom base, a strong bottom base is better for everything,” said Elyse Rodgers, a student.

The lessons even help in the students’ personal lives.

“We’ve had kids whose parents have been murdered…or mother is incarcerated, or father is incarcerated,” said Brown. “We’ve had kids who’ve gotten kicked out of camp because of behavioral issues. What I found is you have to take that child and listen. Anger comes from lack of knowledge, not knowing, my situation. You never know their situation.”

The students also learn from each other.

“Learning to be with other kids from different backgrounds really is a learning experience because you just have to learn how to navigate that throughout life which I think is a big step for everybody,” said Rodgers.

It is a big step towards opportunities.

“Building a straw tower helps me because I know I can build a business,” said Amari Williams, a camp student. “It helps your mind think and not do other things like drugs and gun violence.”