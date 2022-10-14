'Tea with Mama Bird' brings together generations, while raising awareness of domestic violence

The benefit Saturday will raise funds for House of Grace, domestic violence shelter and advocacy center that service is seven counties in North Mississippi.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In Southaven, Mississippi, one woman is raising money for domestic violence victims and their children with a special event Saturday.

“My name is Deanetha Smith. I am the owner of Mama Bird’s Jewelry Nest. So, I’m also known as Mama Bird. I am a nurse by profession and in my spare time I do the jewelry where I make handmade beaded accessories,” said Smith. “I wanted to be able to share my gift of jewelry making with others while benefiting a local charity.”

Smith said one in four women will experience domestic violence in their lifetime. And October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

“In my career as a nurse case Manager, I have to help find housing and resources for women and their children,” said Smith. “House of Grace is a domestic violence shelter and advocacy center that service is seven counties in North Mississippi.”

Smith decided she would help, by having a ‘tea.’

“I am organizing my very first tea that will benefit the House of Grace Domestic Violence Shelter,” said Smith. “It’s a mother / daughter tea party. Where mothers and daughters of any age can come together to discuss the importance of bonding.”

The event will be held at Brown Missionary Baptist Church in Southaven. ‘Tea with Mama Bird’ is sold out this year, but Smith hopes to make it an annual event.

“This is my very first event. I planned for it to be a momentous occasion where everyone has lots of fun, gifts, door prizes. And if you didn’t get a chance to attend this year, we hope to see you next year.”

“Who better to do a tea than southern women,” said Stephanie Clark, a long-time friend of Mama Bird’s. “Small local charities like this one need our support.”

“This is just a time where I am able to be an example for not only my daughter but other young women. And show them how to be able to sew a seed into other organizations, give back to the community while learning some things about being dainty and elegant at a tea party,” said Smith.

Smith credits her 20-year old-daughter, friends and sponsors for being able to put this together.

“Her passion for this event just made me want to come along beside her and support her in any way that I could,” said Clark.

Clark said she has a relative who was a victim of domestic violence and stayed at the House of Grace with her children.

“It’s really important that the community help the community,” said Clark.

“Due to social media and the responses that we have gotten on social media, there were people who were not able to attend but they have donated appliances and other household items for the women at House of Grace. So, I’m just grateful for the outreach,” said Smith.

“If you would still like to donate you can do so by sending it via cash app to $jewelsbymamabird and I could not have done this without the help of my sponsors,” said Smith.