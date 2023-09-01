Memphis woman starts The T.R.A.P. to help former inmates build careers and transition back into society

“I’m still the plug. It’s just in a positive way,” said Portia Moore, The T.R.A.P. CEO and Founder.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For months, there has been much concern about the revolving door when it comes the criminal justice system. Some inmates who are released from jail, find themselves back inside. One organization is helping to fight that and provide opportunities for former inmates.

When you hear the phrase, “the trap,” you often think of it as negative such as associating it with drugs, violence and other crimes. What if “the trap” meant something positive? One Memphis woman shows former inmates just how changing your mindset changes your outcome.

Since Shawn Banks’ time in, he has been planning his time out.

“I was recently incarcerated in federal prison for almost 13 years,” said Shawn Banks, The T.R.A.P. participant.

Transitioning was rough.

“You’ve got to understand that on the inside, you get three meals a day. You don’t have to pay utilities bills, no rent. Everything is just different out. You’ve got responsibilities,” said Banks.

His first responsibility was bettering himself. He met Portia Moore, founder and CEO of The T.R.A.P., transitional reentry adult program.

“I, myself, am a person of reentry,” said Moore. “First off, the name, The T.R.A.P. They’re like, ‘What is this,’ but it draws them … When they hear “trap,” they think about everything just one stop shop. I am still that one stop shop, but everything I have to offer is positive.”

The organization provides everything from mentorship to mental health services to career development in HVAC, CDL, film production and culinary trainings.

“I build them a curriculum. I pretty much just want to strengthen their weaknesses,” said Moore. “The whole goal is to reduce recidivism.”

She also encourages opportunities.

“I’m still the plug. It’s just in a positive way,” said Moore. “A lot of people have had situations in their life that has caused them to go that way. If we clear the path for them, you never know what they’ll turn out to be.”

“To have people like Ms. Portia that’s bringing in positive input and job placement or encouragement, that means a lot because being an ex-felon, you’re going to run into some no’s. I mean a lot of no’s,” said Banks.

This one 'yes' allowed Banks to get his CDL license, a job and work on real estate.

“The same energy I did when I did the wrong, I put the same energy into the positive trying to be successful no matter how long it takes,” said Banks.

He has traded one trap for another with trap-less possibilities.