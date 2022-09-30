TOPSoccer helps children with disabilities kick the winning goal in life

"TOPSoccer is a nonprofit organization for special needs children. We try to make sure that they learn the skills of soccer,” said Shelby Whaley.

Example video title will go here for this video

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Young athletes are getting a kick forward with a special program called TOPSoccer (The Outreach Program for Soccer).

A part of US Youth Soccer, TOPSoccer is a community-based training and team placement program for children with disabilities. There are groups across the Mid-South, and ABC24 headed to Southaven to check it out.

"I'm here so that my son can learn to play soccer and be around other, other kids that maybe need a little extra attention,” said mother Allison Eder.

"TOPSoccer is a nonprofit organization for special needs children. We try to make sure that they learn the skills of soccer,” said Shelby Whaley, Program Director. "We try to teach the children how to be happy and to make friends."

After taking a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, things are kicking into high gear again for TOPSoccer.

"This organization is for mental and physical needs. This is not just a soccer event,” said Whaley.

"They're really coming out of their shells playing together, being more social. It's just getting them together, running and them enjoying life and having a good time,” said mother Cheyenne Thornton.



"He really loves it. He's enjoying the running around and being around other kids,” said Eder.

"A lot of times these special needs kids are by themselves. And they don't, you know, make friends as easily,” said father Stacy Massey. "Since he's started this, he's more outgoing."

There are no age restrictions.

"Well, it gets him out and lets him do something recreational as a team,” said Massey. "Just because he is special-needs doesn't mean he can't do organized sports."

"With TOP Soccer we don't necessarily just stick to soccer. we let them play around,” said Whaley.

They have games – well, not really games – every other Saturday.

"We do not call this games. We call it play dates. Because The kids are actually playing and having fun with their friends. It's not really just about a game,” said Whaley. "This is more about communication and having friends in a social event. "

"I really appreciate that this is even available. I was shocked when I found out that it was only $10. And they get uniforms. And they have all kinds of helpers on the field,” said Eder.

"Buddies are a single person that tries to work with one kid one on one. And they try to teach the children skills of soccer, tries to communicate and be their friend,” said Whaley.