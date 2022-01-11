UCAN turns focus to bullying prevention after Memphis man's suicide

Looking back on her last message from her brother, LeShaundra Robinson finds pain and loss.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Bullying has long been an issue in our community whether physical, verbal, or social. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in five high school students were bullied within the last year. That is just high school.

In the past, we’ve introduced you to UCAN of Memphis, a youth mentorship program with a focus on leadership and bullying prevention. We took a deeper dive into why the group has turned to bullying prevention and how much that aspect has grown.

“Unfortunately, I chose not to continue this life and that’s probably hurt a lot of people,” said Robinson reading a letter from her brother, Paul. “No one else should do the same selfish act that I have committed.”

While struggling to read the letter, Robinson also found strength. “I haven’t read this letter in a while, so I’m a little stronger than what I imagine,” said Robinson.

Her brother left the letter for her before committing suicide in 2011.

“I’ve had this on my mind for the past few years probably since high school. I made this decision because I am tired of being hurt and depressed,” said Robinson. “I would love for there to be more encouraging professional students about mental health and support for those with mental health problems … Show others that you care and don’t just tell them. I am sorry.”

It's a charge that only Robinson could accept.

“All for him. I never wanted to do this. I never wanted to talk about mental health. I just wanted to talk about leadership and now I’m here reaching and impacting so many other individuals,” said Robinson.

Her brother committed suicide while battling mental health problems and the loss of their mother. Robinson had already co-founded UCAN of Memphis, a youth mentoring program focused on leadership, but she quickly understood that mental health and bullying prevention was key.

“I’m giving you hard-learned lessons from my brother. I’m giving you hard-learned lessons from myself because I was once bullied,” said Robinson.

UCAN of Memphis has reached about 7,000 teachers, students, and parents by providing bullying prevention resources and ways to recognize signs.

“Failing in class when you know that student is an A student. When a student is not eating, when a student doesn’t want to go to school, when a student is stuck in their room,” said Robinson. “We want to be able to prepare them accordingly but also prevent it from happening … UCAN means you can achieve now, not later.”

From pain came prevention.