How to volunteer for annual Point-in-Time Count on homelessness on Jan. 25

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The annual Point-in-Time (PIT) Count, which looks at how many unsheltered and sheltered people who are experiencing homelessness, is coming up Jan. 25, 2023.

The count will run from 3 a.m. to 11 a.m. that Wednesday, with First Congregational Church at 1000 S. Cooper Street serving as headquarters. The reason it is held during those hours is to find those who have slept outdoors as they begin to wake and look for food and shelter for the day.

The count is required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and provides a snapshot of how many people are homeless in Memphis and Shelby County at a given point in time.

The goal of the count is to ensure resources are going where they are needed to serve those who are unhoused, and to offer immediate assistance to those surveyed during the count. During the count, the volunteers will help to connect those that need it to services, and offer warm blankets, food, and other resources as needed.

Anyone wishing to volunteer to help with the Point-in-Time Count can register through Volunteer Odyssey.