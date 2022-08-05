How to volunteer for St. Jude Memphis Marathon weekend events

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Volunteer registration is open for the 2022 St. Jude Memphis Marathon.
Marathon weekend in set for Dec. 1 through 3, 2022, benefitting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Individuals and groups are needed to volunteer for indoor and outdoor events. They will handle things like handing out race packets to on-course support and Finish Line celebrations.
People can also register as a volunteer fundraiser to raise $250 and receive a St. Jude Heroes Singlet or shirt. Cheer stations can also join the fundraising program to earn St. Jude gear.
“For more than 20 years, hundreds of thousands of St. Jude supporters from around the world have come together in our beloved home city of Memphis for one weekend to run, walk, volunteer and fundraise for the lifesaving mission of St. Jude,” said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., president and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “Their support will help fuel the six-year $12.9 billion St. Jude strategic plan that expands patient care and research to help more children worldwide with cancer and other life-threatening diseases.”
St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend has raised more than $100 million since 2002 for the hospital.
To learn more, visit stjude.org/marathonvolunteer or stjude.org/marathonvolunteergroup.