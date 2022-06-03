West Memphis to host free baby formula giveaway June 7th

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of West Memphis wants to help mothers there impacted by the nationwide baby formula shortage.
Mayor Marco McClendon announced a free infant formula giveaway at the West Memphis City Hall on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. It starts at 10 a.m.
“The health and safety of our citizens have always been my number one priority; that includes new mothers,” McClendon said in a news release. “I can only imagine that the current formula shortage is upsetting for many families across the country, including right here in West Memphis. We are a blessed city to have businesses like Crazy Hot Deals that come together to help provide families in need with formula and some peace of mind.”
The city will also be handling out free PPE – including hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes.
RELATED: Moms are forcing themselves to lactate again because of the formula shortage. Here's how to do it safely
RELATED: 'It warms my heart' | Mid-South moms band together on Facebook to help parents find baby formula