Overnight apartment fire in Memphis kills two men

Firefighters find one man dead in the kitchen, another taken to hospital where he died

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — An apartment fire in the airport area killed two men early Sunday morning.

According to the Memphis Fire Department, the fire started about 3:18am in the New Horizon River Apartments at 3689 Cazassa Road. After 44 firefighters put the fire out in about 30 minutes, they found one man dead in a kitchen and another suffering from burns to over 40% of his body. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

The fire, which was caused by cigarettes left unattended in a living room, caused $85,000 in damages and burned other apartments, leaving 10 adults looking for a place to live. No firefighters were hurt.

The Memphis Fire Department did not tell Local 24 News the names of those who died, because the victims' next of kin have not been not notified.