Overton High School performs production of Sandy Hook story, '26 Pebbles'

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In another effort to bring recognition to gun violence, Overton High School performed a production of Eric Ulloa's "26 Pebbles."

Ulloa created this documentary-theatre-act 6 months after the tragic Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting. In it, there is a sequence of monologues and vignettes that tell a moving story of love and community in recovery after the tragedy.

At Overton, there was also a panel to educate the audience on how to make change take place in communities.

Activists from the non-profit organization called "Students Demand Action" were a part of that panel.

"Some advice I would give is just start getting involved, start asking questions — just start organizing and asking a couple of friends 'Hey would you be interested in doing this with me' and tell them the importance of doing this and before you know it, you'll have a group," Carolina Calvo said.

"It doesn't have to be about gun violence," Calvo said.

"If you're just passionate about anything just start getting people together," she said. "Start bonding over this one thing that you're really passionate about, and then just go from there."