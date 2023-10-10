Parts of Oxford under boil water notice after highway water main breaks

The City of Oxford said they put themselves in the precautionary Boil Water Notice after finding the break.

OXFORD, Miss — Residents who depend on the City of Oxford, Mississippi, for drinking water will have to take extra precautions until later this week, the city said Tuesday.

The City of Oxford issued a self-imposed precautionary boil water notice for customers living South of the Highway 7/South Lamar Blvd/County Road 401 intersection that receive water from the city, including those outside the city limits, officials said.

Subdivisions in this area affected by the Precautionary Boil Water Notice include but are not limited to: The Village of Oxford, Commerce Park, South Pointe, Twingates, Yocona Ridge, Franklin Farms and Cross Creek.

Residents affected by the boil water notice should not drink any tap water, and should only use water to wash their dishes, brush their teeth and cook after its been boiled for at least one minute.

The city said this notice is following a water main break near the intersection of Highway 7, South Lamar Blvd., and County Road 401.

Oxford said they will be collecting water samples to be tested by the Mississippi Department of Health, and results should be available by Thursday. Pending those results, the boil water notice is expected to be lifted on Thursday.

Until the notice is lifted, residents should boil all water for one minute before using for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, washing dishes or fruits and vegetables.