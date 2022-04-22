Pamela Moses' illegal voting registration case dismissed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Pamela Moses will not be tried a second time on the felony charge of illegally registering to vote, Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich announced Friday.
Weirich's office issued the following statement:
“Our original offer to the defendant Pamela Moses was a guilty plea to a misdemeanor and no time to serve. She rejected that offer and asked for a jury trial. At the conclusion of the week-long trial, the jury convicted her on the felony charge of false entry on permanent voter registration. She was taken into custody and spent 75 days in jail before Judge Ward granted her motion for new trial. In total, she has spent 82 days in custody on this case, which is sufficient. She is also permanently barred from registering to vote or voting in Tennessee as a result of her 2015 conviction for Tampering with Evidence. In the interest of judicial economy, we are dismissing her illegal registration case and her violation of probation.”
Moses was convicted in November 2021 of filing documents in 2019 to have her voting rights restored while still serving probation on a 2015 conviction.
During sentencing in January 2022, the DA's office said Moses had 16 prior felony convictions and committed the voting offense in 2019 while on probation. At the time, the judge said that if she completes programs in prison and maintains good behavior, he'd consider placing her on probation after nine months.