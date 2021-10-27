Pancho's will soon be closing it's final doors

Both locations will be open for one last weekend.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Since 1956, Pancho's has been making mouths water in the Mid-South. The original restaurant opened in West Memphis and was rebuilt nine months later when an 18-wheeler plowed through the dining room.

Pancho's built more restaurants all over Memphis. But they hit gold with its now famous Pancho's cheese dip, which former Memphians who've moved away will have sent to them all over the country.

But the competition grew and several Pancho's closed until there were just two left: the original location in West Memphis and on White Station Road in East Memphis.

Sadly, we've learned this week those locations will close as well. Word is spreading fast and people are coming from far and wide to get one last meal.

"I have been coming to Pancho's since before I was born probably. It's a whole family tradition, we've always come up here. It's been a lot of memories up here," said Memphis resident Mike Jamison.