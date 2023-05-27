Parents continue voicing concerns about Tennessee's third grade retention law

A virtual meeting took place where parents and teachers could share stories about the impact of the state's third grade retention law and TCAP tests.

TENNESSEE, USA — Fallout continues from TCAP test results and the new third grade retention law in Tennessee.

Upset parents and teachers statewide held a virtual meeting to share stories about its impact. While there were teachers on the call, none of them actually spoke. It was the parents who were vocal, pinning a lot of their frustrations on lawmakers.

Brandy Jenkins is the parent of a child in the third grade.

"I don't understand how the lawmakers thought that this was a good decision," Jenkins said. "If you forecasted an issue, then why didn't you do something before it got to this point? There are no studies that show how retaining a child especially at a third grade level is beneficial."

Supporters of the new law argue the TCAP test is the best way to fairly measure how students are progressing and that third grade can be a make-or-break year for determining how students will perform throughout the rest of their schooling.

More than three quarters of the district’s third grade students did not score proficient on the state’s reading test. Under the new state law, thousands could be at risk of being held back.

For those at risk of repeating the fourth grade, there are options. One is scoring proficient or higher on a retake of the TCAP test. The retest period will complete Friday May 26 at MSCS. Families can also appeal to the State Department of Education.