What you need to know about parking at Liberty Park this weekend

This weekend there will be a Memphis Showboats game, the Bluff City Fair, and a youth basketball tournament on site.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It's a packed weekend of events in midtown Memphis at Liberty Park and around Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, and organizers are making adjustments to make sure attendees get to and from the fun smoothly.

This weekend there will be a Memphis Showboats game, the Bluff City Fair, and a youth basketball tournament on site.

Parking at the stadium will be $10 this weekend and $5 for Memorial Day on Monday, which is the last day of the fair.

The stadium's general manager said they'll be prepared as more cars fill in on site.

"Please be mindful of our parking attendants as well as MPD officers who will be helping redirect areas of where to park. Then of course we have the shuttle service available if people just want to go ahead, park, ride a shuttle,” said Thomas Carrier, Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium General Manager.