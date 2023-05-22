Passenger dies after driver crashes into a North Memphis business

A video of the crash is circulating on Facebook, leaving some with questions about what the city is doing to keep drivers safe.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A passenger was killed and a driver was seriously injured in a two-car accident last week in North Memphis after a driver lost control of his vehicle.

Video of the accident has been circulating on Facebook. The video shows both the driver and the passenger being ejected from the car after the vehicle flipped over twice.

The car continued after the driver and the passenger were tossed out of the window, slamming into a car in the parking lot of Smith Pools and Spa and then hitting the business.

David Caughron, who got real time video (GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING) of the crash, said the driver was driving at 100 mph.

"With no Memphis Police in site ever on Jackson Ave this what can happen. Two men traveling at 100 mph on Jackson Ave. hit Smith Pool and were thrown from vehicle and one landed on roof and one flew through a office window," Caughron wrote in a Facebook post." Presumed dead. "Where is this city going with lawlessness."

Memphis Police Department (MPD) said officers responded to the accident at 12:39 p.m. at 4151 Jackson Ave. Saturday, May 13.

According to MPD, the male driver was transported to the hospital in critical condition. The passenger was also transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, but he did not survive his injuries.