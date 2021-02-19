Passenger flights cancelled at Memphis International Airport due to low water pressure

The airport requires a significant water supply for restrooms, operations, food and beverage, and the airlines

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Water pressure issues at Memphis Light Gas and Water have caused the passenger terminal at Memphis International Airport to close.

According to a news release issued Friday morning, Memphis International Airport has experienced low water pressure off-and-on all week, but, Thursday night pressure levels dropped to the point where passenger operations were no longer feasible.

As a result, airlines have cancelled all passenger flights for Friday, Feb 19.

Cargo operations are not affected.

The terminal at MEM will remain closed until water pressure is restored to acceptable operational levels.

MEM says it is in contact with MLGW on the progress of repairs and is discuss potential solutions and alternatives.