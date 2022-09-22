TBI issues Silver Alert for Hardeman County man

The TBI said Paul Scott may be traveling in a 2015 white Subaru Forester with Tennessee tag 728BCNN.

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing man in Hardeman County.

According to the TBI, Paul Scott, 84, is 5'11", 160 lbs., and has gray hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a light blue/white striped shirt, light colored pants and a ball cap.

Scott has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.

If you see him, call the Hardeman County Sheriff's Office at 731-658-1902 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.