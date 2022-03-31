Peabody Hotel to kick off rooftop party season in April

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Peabody Hotel's Rooftop Parties will return in April after a two-year hiatus.
The 2022 party season begins on Thursday, April 28, with Memphis-based party band Almost Famous, DJ Epic and a special guest performance by rising star and "Checkmate" singer Jena Rose.
The parties will happen every Thursday from April 28 through August 4 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is $15 and hotel guests get in for free before 7 p.m.
The parties will be hosted by DJ Epic as the house DJ and will feature local bands every other week with DJ-only nights in between.
Here's the lineup:
- April 28: Almost Famous with special guest performance by Jena Rose
- May 5: DJ Epic
- May 12: M-80s
- May 19: DJ Epic
- May 26: Thumpdaddy
- June 2: DJ Epic
- June 9: Landon Lane & The Ivories
- June 16: DJ Epic
- June 23: Seeing Red
- June 30: DJ Epic
- July 7: Cruisin’ Heavy
- July 14: DJ Epic
- July 21: Walrus
- July 28: DJ Epic
- August 4: Southbound
