Peabody Hotel to kick off rooftop party season in April

The parties will happen every Thursday from April 28 through August 4 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Peabody Hotel's Rooftop Parties will return in April after a two-year hiatus. 

The 2022 party season begins on Thursday, April 28, with Memphis-based party band Almost Famous, DJ Epic and a special guest performance by rising star and "Checkmate" singer Jena Rose.

The parties will happen every Thursday from April 28 through August 4 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is $15 and hotel guests get in for free before 7 p.m.

The parties will be hosted by DJ Epic as the house DJ and will feature local bands every other week with DJ-only nights in between.

Here's the lineup:

  • April 28: Almost Famous with special guest performance by Jena Rose
  • May 5: DJ Epic
  • May 12: M-80s
  • May 19: DJ Epic
  • May 26: Thumpdaddy
  • June 2: DJ Epic
  • June 9: Landon Lane & The Ivories
  • June 16: DJ Epic
  • June 23: Seeing Red
  • June 30: DJ Epic
  • July 7: Cruisin’ Heavy
  • July 14: DJ Epic
  • July 21: Walrus
  • July 28: DJ Epic
  • August 4: Southbound

