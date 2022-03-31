Peabody Hotel to kick off rooftop party season in April

The parties will happen every Thursday from April 28 through August 4 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Peabody Hotel's Rooftop Parties will return in April after a two-year hiatus.

The 2022 party season begins on Thursday, April 28, with Memphis-based party band Almost Famous, DJ Epic and a special guest performance by rising star and "Checkmate" singer Jena Rose.

The parties will happen every Thursday from April 28 through August 4 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is $15 and hotel guests get in for free before 7 p.m.

The parties will be hosted by DJ Epic as the house DJ and will feature local bands every other week with DJ-only nights in between.

Here's the lineup:

April 28: Almost Famous with special guest performance by Jena Rose

May 5: DJ Epic

May 12: M-80s

May 19: DJ Epic

May 26: Thumpdaddy

June 2: DJ Epic

June 9: Landon Lane & The Ivories

June 16: DJ Epic

June 23: Seeing Red

June 30: DJ Epic

July 7: Cruisin’ Heavy

July 14: DJ Epic

July 21: Walrus

July 28: DJ Epic

August 4: Southbound