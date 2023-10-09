Peabody Hotel valet accused of stealing guest's guns from parking lot, Shelby County Court records say

Security footage showed a Peabody valet attendant enter two vehicles, according to an affidavit.

A 27-year-old employee at the Peabody Hotel was charged with burglary from cars and theft of property under $1000 after an incident on July 4, according to Shelby County court records.

Marcus D. Ray was reportedly released of his own recognizance on Sunday, Oct. 8.

Officers responded to theft from a vehicle at the Peabody Hotel garage on July 4, according to an affidavit. A victim told police that someone broke into his 2015 BMW and stole his 9mm that was valued at $650, according to the affidavit.

Another victim also said that his Smith & Wesson revolver silver 38 — valued at $500 — was taken from his 2021 Chevrolet Colorado, according to the affidavit. This car was parked a couple of spots down from the first victim's car, according to the affidavit. There was no force entering, according to the affidavit.

An official with Peabody security and a police sergeant viewed garage security footage to see a Peabody valet attendant enter both of these vehicles, according to the affidavit. This attendant was later identified as Marcus D. Ray, according to the affidavit.