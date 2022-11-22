Peace Corps will hold major application drive at Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library

The workshop is part of the agency’s largest recruiting effort since 2020.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Peace Corps is holding a workshop in Memphis on Monday, Dec. 5 from 6-7 p.m. at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, which is located on 3030 Poplar Avenue.

The workshop is part of the agency’s largest recruiting efforts since evacuating volunteers in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Peace Corps is looking for applicants for nearly a hundred volunteer positions worldwide. Those who are chosen will depart in 2023. Community members interested in applying can ask questions at the workshop about service, the different programs they can apply for, and receive guidance on the application process.

There are open positions in education, health, agriculture, community economic development, youth in development, and environment. Applicants have the option of choosing to serve where their skillset will be the most beneficial, or apply to open programs in specific countries or regions.

Accepted applicants live with host families and receive three months of training prior to being assigned a community in their country of service.

Peace Corps volunteers serve a term of 27 months and receive a living stipend, extensive language and technical training, and financial benefits that include eligibility for student loan forgiveness.

As of January 2020 more than 1,984 Tennessee residents have served in Peace Corps since its founding in 1961.