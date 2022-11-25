Pedestrian hit and killed in Whitehaven

A person was hit and killed in a crash at Dalton and Shelby Drive in Whitehaven.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A pedestrian died Thursday night after being hit by a car in Whitehaven.

Memphis police responded to the scene at E. Shelby Drive and Dalton Road around 10:15 p.m., where they pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

According to MPD, the driver remained at the scene.

Pedestrian deaths in Memphis have exceeded last year's totals, according to data from the Memphis Police Department.

As of November 13, 2022, 67 pedestrians have died. The same time last year, 55 pedestrians died.

In the month of November, there have been 11 pedestrian fatalities.