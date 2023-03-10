Pedestrian injured in crash in southeast Memphis

MPD officers responded to the scene just before 7 p.m. Thursday in the area Pine Meadow Lane and Copper Valley Drive.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a pedestrian was injured in a crash Thursday night in southeast Memphis.

MPD officers responded to the scene just before 7 p.m. Thursday, March 9, 2023, in the area Pine Meadow Lane and Copper Valley Drive. They found a man who had been hit and he was taken to Regional one Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators have not released any information on the driver or if the vehicle involved stayed on the scene.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.