Pedestrian killed in crash that shut down Airways Blvd. in Southaven Saturday night

Police and fire responded to the accident about 9:45 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, on Airways Blvd., just south of Hillbrook Dr.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven, Mississippi, Police a man died after being hit by a vehicle Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, along Airways Blvd.

Police and fire responded to the accident about 9:45 p.m. on Airways Blvd., just south of Hillbrook Dr. Investigators said a 2012 GMC Acadia was going north in the inside lane, when a pedestrian tried to cross Airways Blvd. They said the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk and struck by the GMC.

The man was taken to Baptist Desoto Hospital, where he died from his injuries. Police said the driver of the GMC stayed on the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Airways Blvd. had to be shot down for about two hours during the investigation.

PRESS RELEASE



On Saturday, January 7, 2023 at about 20:44 hours Southaven Police and Southaven Fire responded to a pedestrian accident on Airways Blvd. The accident occurred on Airways Blvd, south of Hillbrook Drive when a 2012 GMC Acadia was traveling north in the inside lane — Southaven Police Department (@PoliceSouthaven) January 9, 2023

of traffic. At the same time, a pedestrian was attempting to cross Airways Blvd from west to east. The pedestrian entered the roadway, while not in a crosswalk and was struck by the driver side front of the GMC. The pedestrian was transported to Baptist Desoto Hospital by — Southaven Police Department (@PoliceSouthaven) January 9, 2023

Southaven EMS where he later died from his injuries. Airways Blvd was closed from the intersection of Airways Blvd and Rasco Road to the intersection of Airways Blvd and Hillbrook Drive for approximately 2 hours while the SPD Major Crash Investigation team conducted — Southaven Police Department (@PoliceSouthaven) January 9, 2023