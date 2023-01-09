Pedestrian killed in crash that shut down Airways Blvd. in Southaven Saturday night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven, Mississippi, Police a man died after being hit by a vehicle Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, along Airways Blvd.
Police and fire responded to the accident about 9:45 p.m. on Airways Blvd., just south of Hillbrook Dr. Investigators said a 2012 GMC Acadia was going north in the inside lane, when a pedestrian tried to cross Airways Blvd. They said the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk and struck by the GMC.
The man was taken to Baptist Desoto Hospital, where he died from his injuries. Police said the driver of the GMC stayed on the scene and cooperated with investigators.
Airways Blvd. had to be shot down for about two hours during the investigation.